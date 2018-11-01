The Murder Mystery Subscription Box

Each box is different. And we don’t want to spoil too much of the plot by giving it away too soon.
However over the 12 boxes you receive.
Fed up of getting only junk mail? Looking for something with a bit more thrill?
Cosykiller is unique and in a class of its own. It’s not a book, it’s not a board game, it’s not a dinner party, it’s not even your “run of the mill” subscription box! Cosykiller is a story line, which allows YOU as the detective to solve a murder set in the golden age of fiction.
Each box is packed with clues, keepsakes, ciphers and mementos which you need to review and unravel. What is important? What is critical to solving the crime? Who are the suspects?
Do you have what it takes to piece together the evidence to make a coherent whole?
Cosykiller is like an Agatha Christie novel but with you playing Miss Marple! No conclusions are drawn; the puzzling and detection is up to you.
CosyKiller is the brainchild of Red Herring Games LTD – award winning specialist murder mystery providers who have been taking the world by storm for over 10 years. They have supplied murder mystery events for small dinner parties right through to conferences and brand activation activities for major corporations. Cosykiller launched via Kickstarter in 2017 and is leading the way in its field.
But don’t take our word for it – see what our customers have said. (And no – we didn’t pay them!)
I received my first box in mid Dec and have only just sat down to start reading but so far I can get a sense of fantastic attention to detail from the turmeric pages, chai tea and the book cover to the faded bits can’t wait to begin to make sense of it all!
Cosy Killer is by far the best murder mystery subscription box. If you are looking for an engaging experience filled with authentic characters, a story with multiple interwoven plot lines, puzzles that are organically entwined within the narrative which serve to enhance the whole experience then this is it. The excellent skills of the CosyKiller team encourage an inevitable emotional investment in the characters. While you know that you are investigating the death and whereabouts of Marie, there is a point in Box 9 where you decode a tricky artifact, with every letter decoded my heart ached a little as I could predict what the next letter would be. If you want an experience like no other I have encountered, one that will keep you puzzling and that keeps you coming back for more – then Cosy Killer is the only subscription box out there. Treat yourself – you won’t regret it.
I recently completed the “An Inheritance of Murder” mystery, and I am officially in awe of the folks at Cosy Killer! The story line was intriguing, and the materials in each box were elaborate and contributed to the aura of mystery. Most importantly, the puzzles, clues and ciphers were varied and complex. But, don’t worry, if you get stuck, there is a community of nice folks with whom you can brainstorm and from whom you can get hints! This year of mystery was a rollicking good time, and I can’t wait for my next subscription to start!
I am working on An Inheritance of Murder right now. I’m a little over halfway through, and I love it! The story line is intriguing and draws you in deeper and deeper every month. The story is told through a journal, letters, and drawings. There are also many physical clues along the way.
Putting it all together to come up with theories and answers is very challenging, and every connection made gives you a sense of satisfaction. I have tried a lot of the murder mystery box subscriptions available, and CosyKiller has made it to the top of my list!
I am only three episodes in but the storyline is awesome and very gripping. I didn’t want to stop reading! You get very authentic items and they pay close attention to detail. Very impressed!
