The Murder Mystery Subscription Box

Fed up of getting only junk mail? Looking for something with a bit more thrill?

Cosykiller is unique and in a class of its own. It’s not a book, it’s not a board game, it’s not a dinner party, it’s not even your “run of the mill” subscription box! Cosykiller is a story line, which allows YOU as the detective to solve a murder set in the golden age of fiction.

Each box is packed with clues, keepsakes, ciphers and mementos which you need to review and unravel. What is important? What is critical to solving the crime? Who are the suspects?

Do you have what it takes to piece together the evidence to make a coherent whole?

Cosykiller is like an Agatha Christie novel but with you playing Miss Marple! No conclusions are drawn; the puzzling and detection is up to you.

CosyKiller is the brainchild of Red Herring Games LTD – award winning specialist murder mystery providers who have been taking the world by storm for over 10 years. They have supplied murder mystery events for small dinner parties right through to conferences and brand activation activities for major corporations. Cosykiller launched via Kickstarter in 2017 and is leading the way in its field.

But don’t take our word for it – see what our customers have said. (And no – we didn’t pay them!)